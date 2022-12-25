Police release image of suspect wanted in Christmas Day stabbing in Whitby

Police in Durham Region have released an image of the suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing in Whitby on Sunday that left a man with serious injuries.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says officers were called to a gas station at the intersection of Brock Street South and Gilbert Street East at around 12:20 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers located a 52-year-old man with serious injuries. He was transported to a Toronto area hospital where he remains in stable condition, according to DRPS.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene, headed southbound on Brock Street, before police arrived.

DRPS says the motive for the stabbing is unclear at this time.

The suspect is described as male, 25-30 years old, Brown, wearing black pants, a black jacket, dark grey boots and a striped toque.

Police are asking anyone with information about this investigation to contact D/Cst. Carquez of West Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2548 or Durham Regional Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca.