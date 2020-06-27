TORONTO -- Police have released the image of a 22-year-old man wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing in downtown Toronto Thursday night that left a 30-year-old man dead.

Officers were called to Ontario and Wellesley streets just after 11:30 p.m. for reports of two people fighting.

When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim collapsed on a pathway that runs between a parkette and a nearby store.

Police said the man had multiple stab wounds to his abdomen. He was rushed to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as Stephon Anton Knights-Roberts, of Toronto.

On Saturday, police said Toronto resident Connor Madison is now wanted for second-degree murder.

He is described as five-foot-eight, weighs 122 lbs, and has short brown hair, and blue eyes.

Police said he is considered armed, violent, and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.