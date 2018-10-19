

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Investigators have released surveillance camera images of a male suspect wanted for three separate sexual assaults perpetrated against women standing inside bus shelters in Peel Region.

Police allege that a man approached a victim standing inside a bus shelter, exposed himself and sexually assaulted them before fleeing the scene on Sept. 24 at around 11 p.m. near Sandalwood Parkway and Conestoga Drive in Brampton and on Oct. 13 at around 6:30 p.m. and Oct. 17 near Burnhamthorpe and Creditview roads in Mississauga.

On Thursday, police issued a warning to commuters, telling them to be on high alert when taking public transit at night.

The suspect is described as a black male, between the ages of 30 and 40, standing five-feet-ten inches tall. He has a medium complexion, a medium build and some facial hair.

He was seen driving a subcompact vehicle during one of the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460.