Police officer charged after Brampton collision sends civilian driver to hospital

A Toronto-area police officer has been charged after allegedly driving into a civilian's vehicle while responding to a medical call in Brampton.

The incident occurred on Aug. 28, 2023 at the intersection of Bovaird Drive East and Dixie Road, around 9:30 p.m.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU)—which reviews incidents involving police in which injury, death or sexual assault are alleged—the officer was responding to a medical-related call for service when the collision took place.

Both the officer and the female driver of the civilian vehicle were taken to hospital for treatment.

The driver sustained serious injuries while the officer was not seriously injured.

In a statement issued Thursday, the SIU said that Act. Sgt. Jonathan Kreis is facing a charge of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

“As the matter is before the courts, and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation,” the agency said in the statement.

Kreis is scheduled to appear in court on May 15.