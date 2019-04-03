

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a 22-year-old in Markham.

York Regional Police said a 33-year-old man “believed to be directly involved in this kidnapping” was taken into custody at a home in Brampton on Tuesday as officers executed a search warrant.

The suspect, identified as Hashim Abdullahi, appeared in a Newmarket court this morning. He has been charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, and assault.

The unusual case started on March 23 when 22-year-old Wanzhen Lu was ambushed by a group of men in a Markham parking garage, Tasered multiple times and allegedly forced against his will into a minivan.

Days passed and police were unable to determine where the Chinese international student was taken.

Then, on March 27, Lu wandered onto a property in Gravenhurst, Ont. and was spotted by the homeowner, who called police.

Investigators believe Lu may have been driven to the area by his abductors and dropped off. The homeowner who found him told CP24 that Lu had pieces of duct tape stuck to his sweater and cuts on his knees.

Initially, police were adamant that a ransom was never made in exchange for Lu’s safe return. However, following the arrest of the first suspect, police backpedaled and said the demand was made “later on in the investigation.” It is not known what sort of request was made or how police became aware of it.

The second arrest comes one day after the first suspect turned himself in to police.

A suspect identified as Abdullahi Adan has been charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, and assault.

Police are continuing to search for the remaining two suspects, who they consider to be “armed and dangerous.”

“As I’ve said all along, we’re closing in on these suspects and now the proof is here, we have two of our in custody,” Pattenden said.

“It’s only a short matter of time before the other two are taken into custody, so we’re again encouraging them to seek legal counsel, turn yourself in...It’s only a matter of time.”