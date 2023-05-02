Police looking to identify man accused of assault, damaging car in Toronto parking lot

The Toronto Police Service is seeking the public's assistance locating a man wanted in an Assault with a Weapon, Assault, Utter Death Threat, and Mischief Under investigation. The Toronto Police Service is seeking the public's assistance locating a man wanted in an Assault with a Weapon, Assault, Utter Death Threat, and Mischief Under investigation.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton