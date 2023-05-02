Police looking to identify man accused of assault, damaging car in Toronto parking lot

Police are looking to identify a man accused of assaulting an individual while inside a Toronto business before damaging their car in the parking lot.

A release issued Tuesday by the Toronto Police Service said the incident happened on Feb. 28 in the area of Wilson Avenue and Dufferin Street, just north of Highway 401.

Investigators allege the man threatened and assaulted a victim, before proceeding to damage the victim’s car in the parking lot.

The man is wanted for assault with a weapon, assault, uttering death threats, and mischief under $5,000, the service said.

Police described the suspect as 50 to 60 years old, and standing five-foot-six-inches tall. He is said to be mostly bald with grey hair on the sides, and has a goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, dark pants and brown shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.