

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are searching for a dog that was stolen after being left unattended for less than a minute in midtown Toronto on Sunday.

Police said that the dog, whose name is “Chico,” was tied to a fence in the area of Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue.

“The owner had left the dog unattended for less than a minute, and when he returned the dog was gone,” police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

The dog is being described as a male black pug-Chihuahua mix. He is about seven to eight years old, police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators at 416-808-5300 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.