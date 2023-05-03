Police locate missing 13-year-old girl in Thornhill

A York Regional Police cruiser is shown in this undated photo. (CTV News/Mike Walker) A York Regional Police cruiser is shown in this undated photo. (CTV News/Mike Walker)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Security tightens in London ahead of coronation

Security is tightening in London ahead of the coronation of King Charles III in what will be the city's largest one-day mobilization of Metropolitan Police officers seen in decades, the force said on Wednesday.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton