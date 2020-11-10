TORONTO -- Toronto police have issued a public safety alert, warning of an ongoing COVID-19-related taxi fraud scam in which two people convince a third party to use their debit card and then swap it out for a different one.

According to police, the scam starts with two suspects—one posing as a taxi driver and another acting as a customer—pretending to have an argument over payment. The fake driver makes it known that they will not take cash due to COVID-19.

“A member of the public overhears the argument and offers to help by letting the suspect use their debit card to pay for the cab fare, in exchange for cash,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday afternoon.

“The victim then inputs the PIN number for their debit card into the modified Point of Sale terminal.”

Police say the Point of Sale terminal then records the card data and PIN number. Once the transaction is complete, the victim is given another bank card resembling their own as well as the cash.

“The suspects are then in possession of the victim’s actual debit card and use the PIN number to make a number of fraudulent purchases and/or withdrawals,” police say.

Investigators believe there are multiple people operating similar scams.

Anyone who has information or believes they have been a victim of a “taxi scam” is urged to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.