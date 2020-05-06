TORONTO -- Police have fined three men after a video was posted online that shows a group skateboarding on the Gardiner Expressway.

The video, which was posted to TikTok, shows three people skateboarding down what appears to be the Bay/York/ Yonge Street off-ramp.

Police said the incident happened on Friday at around 8 p.m.

Traffic on the busy downtown highway was light at the time but a few cars could be seen in the distance.

Three men have been ticketed for "skateboarding on a prohibited highway -- contrary to Toronto by-law 950-300E(2)" and were fined $110.00, police said Wednesday.

Police said they are seeing more grand standing and publicity stunts.

Speaking to CP24 on Tuesday night, Const. David Hopkinson said under no circumstances would skateboarders be allowed on a major highway.

“Skateboards are treated as toys so anybody on a skateboard is treated as a pedestrian,” he said. “There are no pedestrians or people allowed on the highways, the 400 series highways, at all. It is completely against the law. It's about a $110 fine.”

He said the dangerous activity could have easily ended in a collision.

“When you come off the ramp, it is fairly short and we are talking about skateboarders wearing black on an all-black asphalt highway. Difficult to see,” he said.

“If they were to stumble, hit a rock, fall, cars might have difficulty stopping before they struck them. That is why we don't allow pedestrians on the highways.”