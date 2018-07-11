

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 22-year-old man in connection with a brazen shooting in the city’s Entertainment District over the Canada Day long weekend that left two men dead.

Gunshots rang out outside Cube Nightclub, located near Queen Street West and Peter Street, at around 8 p.m. on June 30.

At the time, police said two men and a woman were on the street when they were struck by bullets. All three of them were rushed to a local trauma centre from the scene with various injuries.

Jahvante “Smoke Dawg” Smart, 21, and Ernest “Kosi” Modekwe, 28, were both pronounced dead following the incident. A 37-year-old woman injured in the shooting is expected to survive.

Family members have described Smart as a rising rapper and Modekwe as a music brand manager.

Following the fatal shooting, police said they were searching for more than one suspect but did not specify the exact number of people who were believed to be responsible.

On Wednesday evening, officers identified one of the suspects as Abdulkadir Handule, of Toronto. He is wanted for two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, investigators said.

A second suspect is also wanted in connection with this investigation but officers said he cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

“If you know their whereabouts, do not approach them,” police said on Wednesday. “Contact police immediately by calling 911.”

Anyone who has further information regarding the investigation is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).