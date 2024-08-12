TORONTO
Toronto

Police investigation closes southbound DVP at Don Mills

The southbound DVP is closed at Don Mills Road due to a police investigation at the Leaside Bridge.

 

The highway shut down shortly after 10:30 p.m. due to a “person in crisis call,” Toronto police told CTV News Toronto. The investigation is not criminal in nature, Const. Ashley Visser said.

 

Police are advising drivers to expect delays and consider alternate routes.

 

It is not known at this point when the Don Valley Parkway will reopen.

