TORONTO
Toronto

    • 84-year-old man fatally struck by car in Aurora, Ont.

    York Regional Police cruiser in this undated file photo. (CTV NEWS/BARRIE/Mike Walker) York Regional Police cruiser in this undated file photo. (CTV NEWS/BARRIE/Mike Walker)
    An 84-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Aurora on Tuesday morning, police say.

    York Regional Police said officers responded to the area of Wellington Street East and Yonge Street just before 9:15 a.m.

    Police said they found an elderly man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived, adding he died after being taken to the hospital.

    The driver involved stayed at the scene, police said, and the investigation is ongoing.

    Investigators ask any witnesses, or those with footage of the area at the time, to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously. 

    Could Budweiser Gardens be getting a new name?

      Canada Life and Oak View Group have jointly submitted a proposal to London City Council to rename Budweiser Gardens, the 10,000-seat multi-purpose sports and entertainment venue, to 'Canada Life Place.'

    TVDSB names interim director of education

      The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has named an interim Director of Education. The Board of Trustees has named Bill Tucker to the position, effective immediately, following the news that Mark Fisher would be taking a leave.

