84-year-old man fatally struck by car in Aurora, Ont.

An 84-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Aurora on Tuesday morning, police say.

York Regional Police said officers responded to the area of Wellington Street East and Yonge Street just before 9:15 a.m.

Police said they found an elderly man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived, adding he died after being taken to the hospital.

The driver involved stayed at the scene, police said, and the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators ask any witnesses, or those with footage of the area at the time, to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.