

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police say that they are investigating whether a multi-vehicle fire outside Woodbine Racetrack overnight was an act of arson.

Emergency crews were first called to a parking lot at the racetrack near Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 427 at around midnight for reports of a single vehicle fire; however police say that by the time they arrived on scene the blaze had spread to several other vehicles.

The fire was knocked down a short time later but significant damage was sustained by the vehicles involved.

Police say that no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

No information has been released about potential suspects at this point.