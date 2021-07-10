TORONTO -- A woman was sexually assaulted near Jane and Sheppard Saturday morning, Toronto police said, making it the third incident in the area in less than 36 hours.

It occurred near Arleta Avenue and Spenvalley Drive, east of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West, just before 8 a.m.

Police said a woman was walking in the area when a man approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect fled the area southbound on Arleta Avenue and then westbound on Spenvalley Drive.

He is described as a Black male, 20 to 25 years old, five-foot-five, with thick eyebrows, a bushy afro, a thin mustache, and some facial hair.

Two other women were sexually assaulted in the area in separate incidents that occurred just over 12 hours apart from each other.

The first incident happened Thursday evening near Sheppard Avenue West and Buckland Road, where a 55-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

The second incident occurred Friday morning, less than one kilometre away. Police said a man approached a woman from behind and sexually assaulted her.

Police said that the incidents are not considered related at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474, Crime Stoppers anonymously 416-222-TIPS (8477).