Police investigating shooting at downtown karaoke bar that injured 2
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, April 3, 2018 5:11AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 3, 2018 8:45AM EDT
Two people have been hospitalized following a shooting at a downtown karaoke bar early this morning.
The incident occurred at a bar on Yonge Street, near Gerrard Street, at around 1 a.m.
According to investigators, it appears a gun fight broke out inside the establishment and two people were wounded.
The victims, who paramedics have described as a man and a woman in their 20s, were transported from the scene to hospital in serious condition.
None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening, police confirmed.
The ages of the victims have not been released.
No suspect information has been released but police are going through surveillance video and speaking to witness on scene.