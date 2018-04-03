

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Two people have been hospitalized following a shooting at a downtown karaoke bar early this morning.

The incident occurred at a bar on Yonge Street, near Gerrard Street, at around 1 a.m.

According to investigators, it appears a gun fight broke out inside the establishment and two people were wounded.

The victims, who paramedics have described as a man and a woman in their 20s, were transported from the scene to hospital in serious condition.

None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening, police confirmed.

The ages of the victims have not been released.

No suspect information has been released but police are going through surveillance video and speaking to witness on scene.