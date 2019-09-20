Police investigating serious crash involving large truck in Bradford, Ont.
Emergency crews and South Simcoe Police are at the scene of a serious collision on Yonge Street in Bradford, Fri., Sept. 20, 2019 (Chris Garry/CTV News)
Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, September 20, 2019 5:13PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 20, 2019 5:23PM EDT
Police are investigating a serious crash in Bradford that involves a large truck, South Simcoe Police say.
The collision occurred on Yonge Street near Line 13 around 4.30 p.m. Police confirmed there are serious injuries.
Yonge Street is closed between Line 12 and Line 14.
More to come.