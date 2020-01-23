TORONTO -- Police are investigating after construction workers discovered human remains at a home in The Annex.

Police said a construction team was excavating ground under the property at Brunswick Avenue south of Dupont Street when the bones were discovered.

It’s unclear if the discovery is suspicious, according to police, as the property is 140 years old.

Police said they can’t determine exactly how old the bones are until they are tested, adding that it’s unclear if the bones are still on the property or if they have been removed.

This is a developing story. More to come.