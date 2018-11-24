

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police are looking for a male suspect who abandoned his vehicle on the front yard of a home near the South Kingsway after slamming into three stopped vehicles in the Bloor West Village neighbourhood minutes prior.

Police say that the black Mercedes was headed southbound on Jane Street at a high rate of speed just before 5 a.m. when it turned right onto Bloor Street and struck three vehicles.

The suspect vehicle did not stop at the scene of the accident, police say, and instead turned onto the South Kingsway and headed south.

It then crashed into some landscaping in front of a residence near The South Kingsway and Ormskirk Avenue.

That’s when the driver got out and fled the scene on foot, police say.

Witnesses have said that the suspect was wearing a leather suit at the time.

Police say that no injuries were reported as a result of the initial collision.