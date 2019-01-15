

One person is dead after a collision in Ajax, Durham Regional Police confirm.

It happened on Westney Road, just north of Kingston Road, shortly after noon. According to police, the female victim was located trapped inside a small four-door sedan at the scene. She was without vital signs and died shortly after.

Few other details were provided by police about the circumstances of the crash.

Photos from the scene show two badly damaged vehicles surrounded by police tape. The driver's side of a silver car appears crumpled and its windshield shattered. The other vehicle, a pick-up truck, has damage to its front end.

Roads in the vicinity of the incident have been closed to accommodate an investigation.