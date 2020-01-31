TORONTO -- Police have released surveillance camera images of two suspects wanted in connection with what is being described as an “unprovoked attack” on the Ryerson University campus.

Few details have been released about the attack, though police say that it occurred in the area of 285 Victoria Street on Thursday.

The victim sustained head injuries as a result.

The first suspect is described as a black male, who is more than six-feet-tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a hooded winter coat, torn jeans and black sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a black male, who is about six-feet-tall with a heavier build. He was last seen wearing a black Canada Goose hooded winter coat, a zip-up hoodie, light coloured jeans, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).