

CTV News Toronto





Police in Halton Region are asking people to be vigilant after a 13-year-old boy reported he was sexually assaulted at Burlington Mall earlier this month.

The boy told police he was using the washroom inside The Bay at the shopping centre on the afternoon of Nov. 4 when he was approached by unknown man.

“At this time, the victim was sexually assaulted,” police wrote in a news release.

Police said they received word of the allegations the following day.

The suspect has been described as a white man, between 30 and 40 years old with spiked blonde hair and a goatee.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a blue and white T-shirt and running shoes.

“Police would like to remind the public to be vigilant with their safety and report any suspicious incidents to police immediately,” police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.