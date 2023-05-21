Police investigating after woman with 'signs of serious injuries' dies in downtown Toronto

Toronto police are investigating after a woman was found dead in downtown Toronto late Sunday morning.

Shortly before noon, police were called to the Palmerston-Little Italy area, near Harbord Street and Ossington Avenue, for reports of unknown trouble.

Police said officers found a woman with “signs of serious injuries.” She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man is in police custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

The homicide unit has been notified and is en route to the scene, but has not yet officially taken carriage of this investigation.

More to come. This is a developing story.