TORONTO -- Police are asking the public for their assistance in a hate-motivated mischief investigation after vandalism targeting the Asian community was discovered in downtown Toronto.

Officers were called to the area of Gerrard and Ontario streets around 5 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving a report of a hate crime.

When police arrived at the area, they discovered vandalism on the side of a building.

The vandalism contained racial slurs directed against the Asian community, police said.

After consultation with the Service's specialized Hate Crime Unit, the mischief is being investigated as a Hate Crime,” police said in a news release issued Thursday.

“Investigators would like anyone who may have security camera video in the area to contact police.”

The incident comes one day after York police charged a man following several hate-motivated incidents targeting Asian victims in Markham.