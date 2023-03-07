Police investigating after online shooting threats made to high schools in the GTA

Peel police are investigating after a number of high schools in Mississauga and Brampton were threatened with shootings online.

Police said they were notified last week of threats on social media that someone would attend six secondary schools in Peel Region on Friday, “intending to ‘shoot them up.’”

The schools that have received the threat are Holy Name of Mary Secondary School, Louise Arbour Secondary School, St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School, Notre Dame Secondary School, Chinguacousy Secondary School, and Ascension of Our Lord Secondary School.

Police said they are taking the threats seriously and working with Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School and Peel District School Board officials on safety plans and strategies.

Police added that they are exhausting all leads to identify the source of the threat.

“We understand that the threats made are concerning to students, school staff, administrators, parents and the community at large. Our Youth and Cyber Support Service investigators are working on identifying those responsible,” said 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau Insp. Jean-Paul St. Jules.

“The safety and well-being of our schools is extremely important to us. We have coordinated with the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board and the Peel Public School Board to ensure that safety plans are in place.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233 or anonymously through Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.