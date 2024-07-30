Police investigating after multiple businesses, synagogue in Thornhill targeted with pro-Palestinian graffiti
York Regional Police say they are investigating and their Hate Crime Unit has been notified after multiple businesses, a community centre and a place of worship were targeted with pro-Palestinian graffiti in a predominantly Jewish neighbourhood in Vaughan over past 24 hours.
Images shared to social media showed "Free Palestine" scrawled on a messianic synagogue on Yonge Street in Thornhill, as well as a nearby Starbucks, a Sobey's store, and multiple banks.
Police said they are investigating seven instances of graffiti at multiple locations in the area, which has a large Jewish community.
Images shared online showed one message referencing Nazis, while another scrawled "Free Palestine" in red lettering over a UJA sign which read "Proudly Jewish."
"Targeting Jews because of the Mid East is pure antisemitism and only makes us more determined to stand up for our beliefs," UJA Federation of Greater Toronto said in a post on X.
The group said the Vaughan Jewish Community Campus was also targeted with graffiti and they are coordinating with police.
In a separate post, Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center posted images of the graffiti on X.
"These incidents are not random. This is a clear attempt to intimidate the Jewish community," the group said.
Police services around the GTA have said that antisemitic incidents have skyrocketed since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.
Pro-Palestinian groups have maintained that their protests are not antisemitic. Still, some protests have targeted Jewish neighbourhoods and community spaces in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), including community centres, synagogues and businesses.
Meanwhile, Toronto police said a fire which broke out overnight at a Jewish school occurred in a shelter that was being used by a homeless individual and it is not believed that it was hate-motivated.
"The cause of the fire is undetermined, with no suspicious circumstances noted at the scene," police said.
They said they are continuing to investigate.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Microsoft outage impacting customers in Canada, around the world
Microsoft is reporting issues with its network infrastructure affecting users connecting with services globally, according to the company's status page.
Erica Ash, comedian and 'Real Husbands of Hollywood' and 'Mad TV' star, dead at 46
Erica Ash, an actor and comedian skilled in sketch comedy who starred in the parody series 'Mad TV' and 'Real Husbands of Hollywood,' has died. She was 46.
A perfect 10 pose for an (almost) perfect 10 wave goes viral
The Brazilian not only managed to take down the Japanese surfer, he did so in part thanks to a near-perfect 9.90-scoring wave on Day 3 of the surfing competition in Tahiti – taking part halfway around the world from Paris. It was the highest-scoring wave in Olympic history.
Acting U.S. Secret Service boss says he 'cannot defend' why roof in Trump rally shooting was not secured
The U.S. Secret Service's acting director told lawmakers on Tuesday that he considered it indefensible that the roof used by the gunman in the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump was unsecured, faulting local law enforcement for not circulating vital information to federal authorities.
Montreal-area woman shocked to find family rented her pool without her consent
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
Common mental health disorder may triple risk for developing dementia, study finds
As if people with anxiety don’t have enough to worry about, a new study is adding to that list — suggesting the disorder may nearly triple the risk of developing dementia years later.
How a weather event in the U.S. can hurt western Canada's drivers at the pumps
Drivers in Saskatoon have been hit with unwelcome news as gas prices soared to $1.68 per litre this week. The increase is not limited to Saskatoon; drivers throughout western Canada have experienced similar hikes.
Venezuela is wracked with protests and election uncertainty. Here's what to know
Venezuelans across the country took to the streets on Monday to protest a disputed election, clashing with police as uncertainty swirls around the results amid allegations of election fraud.
Vancouver police spokesperson accused of bullying, harassment, discrimination: court documents
A female former employee of the Vancouver Police Department has filed a lawsuit accusing a high-profile sergeant of bullying, harassment and discrimination – and alleging leadership failed to protect her
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area woman shocked to find family rented her pool without her consent
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
-
Woman's death in Lachine a homicide: Montreal police
Montreal police say the death of a 64-year-old woman found in an apartment in Lachine Monday is being treated as a homicide.
-
Hockey Quebec expels Montreal administrators
Hockey Quebec announced Tuesday that it is expelling the administrators of Hockey Quebec Region Montreal (HQRM) as members of the provincial federation after a breach of trust.
Ottawa
-
Porter Airlines launching nonstop Ottawa-Las Vegas service this fall
Porter has announced non-stop service between the Ottawa International Airport and the Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, starting November 1.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ottawa child care workers reach tentative agreement with Ford government
Children's Aid Society (CAS) workers in Ottawa have reached a tentative agreement with the Ontario government 24 days after walking off the job.
-
Increased police presence in ByWard Market pushing vulnerable people into Centretown, councillor says
The increased police presence in Ottawa's ByWard Market this summer is pushing more vulnerable people into Centretown and placing "additional pressure" on resources in the neighbourhood, according to the ward councillor.
Northern Ontario
-
Concerning incidents involving young kids on ATVs
Provincial police say they witnessed some concerning incidents involving young children on ATVs during recent ATV patrols in northeastern Ontario.
-
'I feel so betrayed': Toronto police warn of new pick-pocket 'distraction thefts'
Toronto police are looking into two separate distraction-style thefts in the city this summer — one of which was caught on camera.
-
Sault suspects charged with sexually assaulting victim after encountering them on the street
Two people in Sault Ste. Marie are facing numerous charges after a victim was assaulted, burned and sexually assaulted earlier this month in Sault Ste. Marie.
Kitchener
-
Community members express anger over apparent destruction of corn crop in Wilmot Township
Community members in Wilmot Township are once again raising concerns over the Region of Waterloo’s plan to acquire 770 acres of rural land.
-
Police searching for information about unattended child in Guelph
Guelph Police are looking for answers after a young child was found walking near the Hanlon Parkway.
-
Dream vacation turns painful for Kitchener, Ont. veteran
Dan Doughty,who can’t bend his leg because of a previous injury, says a specific type of seat he had booked on a WestJet flight, which he required for comfortability, was given to someone else.
London
-
Crash involving overturned tanker closes intersection
Thames Centre fire is also on scene at the intersection of Gore Road and Elgin Road where the truck and a passenger vehicle collided.
-
'I know the support is there': Jessie Fleming feeling hometown love from Olympics
As Canada’s Women’s Soccer team gets set to play a win-and-you’re-in game against Columbia, Jessie Fleming is feeling the love and support.
-
More student housing coming to London
At a news conference on Tuesday, Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Paul Calandra, said the dedicated student housing will help to free up affordable homes for people and families in London.
Windsor
-
Here’s when Windsor-Essex’s Olympic athletes are competing
If you are looking to cheer on Windsor-Essex athletes at the Paris Olympics this year, here’s a rundown of competition times so far.
-
Potassium iodide pill pickup available in Amherstburg
Residents of Amherstburg can now pick up potassium iodide (KI) pills if they live in the Primary Zone and Boblo Island.
-
Video
Video Windsor raises more than $325,000 for a cure for cancer
The first Show Us Your Brave campaign, held by the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation, has raised more than $325,000 to find a cure locally.
Barrie
-
Staff at seniors’ home nab would-be thief
Staff at a Barrie seniors' residence were quick to root out a stranger in their midst.
-
Plan your long weekend ahead: Over 2,000 cars turned down from national park
With the long weekend approaching, visitors should not be disappointed if they plan to spend the weekend at a national park, along the water, surrounded by nature.
-
Ongoing construction closes major Barrie thoroughfare
Barrie motorists driving overnight may have to adjust their routes accordingly this week.
Winnipeg
-
One dead following multi-vehicle crash on Perimeter Highway
A car crash is impacting traffic on Tuesday morning on the east side of Winnipeg.
-
Winnipeg seeing spike in number of fires
The City of Winnipeg has seen a major spike in fires in recent years.
-
Manitoban hoping to buy cabin with $1M lottery win
A Manitoba woman is well on the way to achieving her dream of buying a lakefront cabin after winning a $1 million lottery jackpot.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. RCMP arrest man for allegedly holding woman at gunpoint, fleeing on beach
Prince Edward Island RCMP arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly holding a woman at gunpoint and fleeing across a beach in St. Raphael on Monday.
-
Common mental health disorder may triple risk for developing dementia, study finds
As if people with anxiety don’t have enough to worry about, a new study is adding to that list — suggesting the disorder may nearly triple the risk of developing dementia years later.
-
Dalhousie Halifax campuses to reopen Wednesday after closure due to encampment
Dalhousie University will reopen its Halifax campuses on Wednesday, two days after it shut them down over safety concerns with a pro-Palestine encampment.
N.L.
-
N.L. premier gifts new guitar christened by music icon to one of the 'Lucky Seven'
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey gave a special gift to David Tiller, one of seven fishermen who survived 48 hours on a life raft in the Atlantic Ocean.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador doubles funeral benefits after unclaimed bodies pile up
The Newfoundland and Labrador government has more than doubled the financial assistance it offers low-income residents who need to pay for a burial or a cremation, as health officials scramble to deal with unclaimed bodies at the province's largest hospital.
-
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland. A funeral director blames government
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
Edmonton
-
Animals, like those in Jasper, know how to dodge wildfires, say biologists
Parks Canada wants everyone to know that despite the wildfire scorching Jasper National Park, Bear 222 is OK.
-
Death of teen boy reported missing last week in Maskwacis, Alta., a homicide: RCMP
A teenaged boy reported missing last week in Maskwacis has been found dead and is the victim of homicide, say police.
-
Pedestrian hit after crossing road 'against the traffic signal': Edmonton police
A pedestrian suffered non-life threatening injuries after she was hit by a minivan on Monday.
Calgary
-
TC Energy signs deal to sell minority stake in pipeline to Indigenous groups
TC Energy Corp. is selling a minority stake in its Western Canadian natural gas transmission network to a consortium of Indigenous communities for $1 billion.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Slight chance of showers in Calgary Tuesday, heat returns by Wednesday
Calgary got off to a much less smoky start on Tuesday with air quality forecast to remain in the low-risk category for the day.
-
Alberta man dead after apparent drowning near Penticton, B.C.
A 71-year-old man is dead in a presumed drowning incident on a lake south of Penticton, B.C.
Regina
-
CUPE says members losing hundreds per paycheque, Sask. gov't claims AIMS rollout a 'success'
The union representing thousands of health care workers across Saskatchewan is demanding the provincial government to come up with a plan to fix the troublesome AIMS payroll system.
-
Minor injuries reported after vehicle hits multiple homes, vehicles in south Regina
One person sustained minor injuries after Regina Fire says a vehicle struck two homes and two other vehicles in the city's south end early Tuesday morning.
-
Moose Jaw residents meet to share ideas, concerns regarding possible shelter relocation
It was standing room only at a public meeting in Moose Jaw on Monday evening as people gathered to share thoughts on the possible relocation of Riverside Mission shelter, in addition to growing concerns around mental health and addictions.
Saskatoon
-
How a weather event in the U.S. can hurt western Canada's drivers at the pumps
Drivers in Saskatoon have been hit with unwelcome news as gas prices soared to $1.68 per litre this week. The increase is not limited to Saskatoon; drivers throughout western Canada have experienced similar hikes.
-
'Significant concerns': Provincial watchdog investigating Saskatchewan's most notorious women's jail
The provincial ombudsman is investigating conditions at a notorious women’s jail in Saskatchewan.
-
CUPE says members losing hundreds per paycheque, Sask. gov't claims AIMS rollout a 'success'
The union representing thousands of health care workers across Saskatchewan is demanding the provincial government to come up with a plan to fix the troublesome AIMS payroll system.
Vancouver
-
Alberta man dead after apparent drowning near Penticton, B.C.
A 71-year-old man is dead in a presumed drowning incident on a lake south of Penticton, B.C.
-
B.C. First Nations claim fish farm licences infringe upon Aboriginal fishing rights
Two B.C. First Nations are taking the federal government and fish farm companies to court trying to overturn a decision that allows the farms to continue to operate off B.C.'s coast for another five years.
-
Thousands of illegal short-term rentals still operating in B.C.
Three months into B.C.'s new Airbnb rules, the NDP government says nearly half of properties listed in communities that keep the data still aren't licensed.
Vancouver Island
-
Alberta man dead after apparent drowning near Penticton, B.C.
A 71-year-old man is dead in a presumed drowning incident on a lake south of Penticton, B.C.
-
B.C. First Nations claim fish farm licences infringe upon Aboriginal fishing rights
Two B.C. First Nations are taking the federal government and fish farm companies to court trying to overturn a decision that allows the farms to continue to operate off B.C.'s coast for another five years.
-
Thousands of illegal short-term rentals still operating in B.C.
Three months into B.C.'s new Airbnb rules, the NDP government says nearly half of properties listed in communities that keep the data still aren't licensed.