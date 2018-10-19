

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating after a group of workers at a legal cannabis grow operation near Beaverton, Ont. were tied up and robbed at gunpoint by a gang of armed men early Thursday morning.

Durham Regional Police say that at 6 a.m. workers at a grow operation near Concession Road 4 and Highway 12 east of Beaverton were approached by five male suspects carrying guns.

The armed suspects tied them up and placed them into a locked security trailer.

The armed men took their personal belongings and then went to a nearby barn and took several garbage bags full of dried cannabis.

They then fled the scene in a worker’s personal vehicle.

About four hours later, the workers managed to free themselves and call police.

Police arrived at the scene and conducted a search.

The stolen car was located abandoned nearby.

None of the workers sustained injuries in the encounter.

The first suspect is described as a white male, speaking with a French accent. He is 40 to 45 years-old, standing five-feet-ten inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with short grey hair.

A second suspect is described as a white male between the ages of 32 and 35 years-old. He weighs about 150 pounds and had short black hair with a full beard. He was last seen wearing a ski mask.

The three other suspects were described only as male.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5355.