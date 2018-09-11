

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are investigating a report that a hidden camera was found inside a downtown apartment for rent through Airbnb.

Katrina Arrogante, a spokesperson for Toronto police, said officers were called to the area of King and Bathurst streets at around 5 p..m. Friday for a suspicious incident.

Arrogante said two people who were renting an Airbnb in the area said they discovered a hidden camera in a clock inside the apartment.

Police have launched an investigation and are working to confirm if the device that was found is in fact a hidden camera and if it was on at the time.

Investigators at 14 Division are leading the investigation.