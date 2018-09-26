

CTV New Toronto





Police in Peel Region are searching for a suspect after an 11-year-old boy reported being assaulted in Brampton this morning.

It happened near a middle school in the Sandalwood Parkway and Chapparal Drive around at around 7:45 a.m.

The child reportedly walked into the school and told staff he had been assaulted.

Few other details about the nature of the incident were provided, but police say he treated at the school for "minor injuries."

The suspect has been described as six-feet tall, wearing a black hoodie, black or blue sweatpants and black shoes.

He was last spotted on foot heading westbound on Stanley Mills toward Cedarbrook Road.

Police officers and members of the K-9 unit are on scene.