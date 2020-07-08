TORONTO -- Police say they are investigating a “suspicious incident” after a body was found in the water near a beach on one of the Toronto Islands.

The body was found by the Toronto Police Marine Unit at 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday near Gibraltar Point Beach on the south side of Centre Island, according to police.

Police say they have no information on the identity of the person or their cause of death.

This is a developing story. More to come.