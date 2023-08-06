Police investigating after 2 gunshot victims walk in to separate Toronto hospitals

Toronto police are working to determine if there’s any connection after two gunshot victims walked in to separate Toronto hospitals on Sunday morning.

Shortly after 5 a.m., a man who had been shot walked into an undisclosed Toronto hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

In a tweet, police said they do not know where the shooting happened.

About an hour later, a second gunshot but non-life-threstening, police told CP24.

Investigators said it is unknown at this time if this shooting is related to the other one.

For safety reasons, police said they're not naming the hospitals.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More to come. This is a developing story.