Police investigating after 16-year-old boy shot in North York

Police say a 16-year-old boy who was shot in North York Thursday night is seriously injured but will survive.

The shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street. Officers arrived to find a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said at the time that he was being rushed to hospital via emergency run with life-threatening injuries.

On Friday morning police said the victim is a 16-year-old boy, and that his injuries are now considered serious rather than life-threatening.

Police have said that they are looking for four male suspects. They are described as Black, standing around five-foot-ten and weighing between 145 and 165 pounds. One of them was wearing shorts while another was wearing a white vest, police said.

-with files from Bryann Aguilar

Police respond to a shooting in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street Thursday April 12, 2024.