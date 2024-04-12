TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police investigating after 16-year-old boy shot in North York

    Share

    Police say a 16-year-old boy who was shot in North York Thursday night is seriously injured but will survive.

    The shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street. Officers arrived to find a victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said at the time that he was being rushed to hospital via emergency run with life-threatening injuries.

    On Friday morning police said the victim is a 16-year-old boy, and that his injuries are now considered serious rather than life-threatening.

    Police have said that they are looking for four male suspects. They are described as Black, standing around five-foot-ten and weighing between 145 and 165 pounds. One of them was wearing shorts while another was wearing a white vest, police said.

    -with files from Bryann Aguilar

    Police respond to a shooting in the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street Thursday April 12, 2024.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion The big benefits of adopting a debt-free lifestyle

    In his column for CTVNews.ca, columnist Christopher Liew explains the benefits of adopting a debt-free lifestyle, as well as the change in financial mindset and sacrifices it takes.

    They met in New York's Plaza Hotel in 1970. Here's what happened next

    In 1969, Stefano Ripamonti was feeling good about life. He was in his late twenties, working a glamorous job at an Italian high fashion shoe firm. He’d recently married his childhood sweetheart and the newlyweds were settling into an apartment near the Vatican city walls in Rome, Italy.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News