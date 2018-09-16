

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating a fatal fall in Scarborough late Saturday night.

The incident occurred near Kingston Road and Beechgrove Drive at around 11:30 p.m.

Police say the victim, who is believed to be a man in his 20s, was with a couple of friends when he fell through a gap in a bridge in the area.

The man, who was unconscious and not breathing when he was found, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The eastbound lanes of Kingston Road were closed in the area for the police investigation but have since reopened.

Police have described the incident as a "complete accident."