Police investigate carjacking outside Pizza Hut in Scarborough
Published Tuesday, November 26, 2019 8:24AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, November 26, 2019 8:54AM EST
Police are searching for five suspects wanted in connection with a carjacking in Scarborough.
TORONTO -- Police are investigating after a woman’s car was stolen at a Pizza Hut parking lot in Scarborough.
At around midnight on Tuesday, police said a woman was at the parking lot near Ellesmere and Birchmount roads when she was approached by four men wearing masks.
Two to three of the men brandished guns, and stole the woman’s silver Dodge Durango, according to police.
Police said the vehicle was later located, and five suspects were seen fleeing the scene.
No arrests have been made yet, but police said they are continuing to investigate.