TORONTO -- Police are investigating after a woman’s car was stolen at a Pizza Hut parking lot in Scarborough.

At around midnight on Tuesday, police said a woman was at the parking lot near Ellesmere and Birchmount roads when she was approached by four men wearing masks.

Two to three of the men brandished guns, and stole the woman’s silver Dodge Durango, according to police.

Police said the vehicle was later located, and five suspects were seen fleeing the scene.

No arrests have been made yet, but police said they are continuing to investigate.