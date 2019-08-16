

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





The media is expected to be given access to a police interview with the alleged Toronto van attacker but not for at least another month, a judge has ruled.

Alek Minassian, 26, is accused of killing 10 people and injuring 16 others in the van attack on Yonge Street in April last year.

He faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

The mass murder suspect has elected to have a judge-only trial.



Alek Minassian is seen in this undated photograph.

CTV News Toronto along with other media organizations applied to the court to release the police statement made by Minassian.

Minassian, who was dressed in a grey shirt and black pants, appeared in court this morning to hear the arguments.

The judge said she delayed the release of the interview to give time for the defence to appeal the decision.

Not long after Minassian was arrested in 2018, a Facebook post emerged that was allegedly written by him.

The Facebook post, which appeared on the account for a user named Alek Minassian, read: “The Incel Rebellion has already begun! We will overthrow all the Chads and Stacys! All hail the Supreme Gentleman Elliot Rodger!”

The trail is expected to get underway in February 2020.