TORONTO -- Police have identified the 25-year-old woman who died in a stabbing in Mississauga Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call for an assault in the area of Roadside Way and Ninth Line at 12:28 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a woman inside a residence suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds, police said. Shortly afterwards, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two children, under the age of six, were present at the time of the incident but were not injured, police said.

Peel Regional Police have identified the deceased as 25-year-old Brittney Newman of Mississauga.

A suspect was located at the scene of the incident and was taken into custody.

Police said that 27-year-old Abdiljibar Mahamoud, of no fixed address, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the incident.

Mahamoud and Newman were involved in a "previous relationship," police said.

The Peel Regional Police Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau is handling the investigation.

Anyone who may have information related to the incident is being asked to contact investigators at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3205. Anonymous tips can also be left by contacting Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).