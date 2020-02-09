TORONTO -- A woman is dead and another man is in custody after a stabbing in Mississauga on Sunday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the area of Roadside Way and Ninth Line just before 12:30 p.m for a report of a female screaming. The female victim was located suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said.

Peel police said the incident happened inside a basement residence in the area and two children were present at the time. Police said the children were not injured.

Police have not confirmed the relationship between the man and the woman. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Roadside Way has been closed as a result, but residents will be allowed access, according to police.

This is a developing story. More to come.