Police identify woman shot and killed in Toronto underground garage

Canada's interim import ban on handguns takes effect today

As of today, individuals and businesses are no longer able to import restricted handguns into Canada, with limited exceptions. The move announced earlier this month is aimed at expediting a key pillar of the federal effort to cap the number of handguns in the country.

