Police identify woman found dead in Toronto apartment unit
Toronto police are on scene after a 28-year-old woman was found dead inside her apartment in the West Queen West area.
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, June 14, 2018 4:15PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 14, 2018 4:16PM EDT
Police have identified a 28-year-old woman who was found dead in a fifth-floor apartment unit in the Toronto’s west-end.
Officers responded to reports of a death inside a building near Richmond and Niagara streets around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday. The body of a 28-year-old woman was found inside an apartment unit.
The death was labeled as “suspicious” by police until Wednesday evening after an autopsy ruled it a homicide.
Officers have not released the cause of death.
Police have identified the victim as Victoria Selby-Readman. A police source told CTV News Toronto that Shelby-Readman was a tenant of the unit she was found in.
Homicide investigators are asking anyone who may have seen her or may have been with her between June 8 and June 12 to call police at 416-808-7400.