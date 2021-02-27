TORONTO -- A woman who called for help before being found dead at an Etobicoke park Friday morning has been identified by Toronto police.

Officers were called to King's Mill Park around 10:45 a.m. after a woman called them for help because "she was in crisis."

Police located the woman with significant injuries and she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation.

On Saturday, police identified the woman as 69-year-old Kathleen Hatcher, of Toronto.

The cause of her death is unknown. A post mortem is scheduled today.

When speaking to the media on Friday, Duty Insp. Andy Singh said he believes the incident occurred between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. when the woman was walking in one of the trails.

"We're still investigating what the possible motive of this could have been whether the perpetrator had any relationship to the victim," Singh said.

Singh said police did not have any suspect information at the time.

The homicide investigation is ongoing and police are still at the scene today.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

