

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for a suspect in connection with the kidnapping of two males in North York.

The incident occurred on Aug. 31 near Leslie Street and Finch Avenue.

Police said that three suspects, who were in possession of firearms, allegedly kidnapped and robbed two male victims.

The victims were able to escape uninjured, police said.

Investigators have been able to identify one of the three suspects who are wanted in connection with the incident.

Jatorri Williams, 19, of Toronto is wanted for two counts of kidnapping, robbery with a firearm, pointing a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle and extortion.

“He should be considered armed and dangerous,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday. “If seen do not approach, call 9-1-1.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators at 416-808-3300 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.