Police identify suspect in connection with sexual assault at Mississauga house party

Police are searching for a 22-year-old man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a house party in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police said that a 23-year-old woman attended the party on Nov. 26, 2023, where she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

Officers identified the suspect as 22-year-old Jelani “Huncho” Dejonge, of Toronto. Police describe him as five-foot-eight with a thin build and a distinctive tattoo on his left hand.

He is known to frequent Scarborough and Mississauga.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or his whereabouts to call the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121, ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.