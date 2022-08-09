Police identify man found with fatal gunshot wounds outside Toronto club
Police have identified a man who was fatally gunned down at a social club in Toronto early Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews responded to a shooting in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Weston Road just before 3:30 a.m.
Two victims were located with gunshot wounds outside the club, police said.
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators identified him Tuesday afternoon as 27-year-old Gidid Mohamed of Toronto.
A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to Toronto paramedics.
No information about suspect(s) has been released.
Investigators are asking anyone with video footage or information to come forward.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Saskatoon woman made checklist while planning abduction, court documents allege
A Saskatoon mother made an apparent 'checklist' while planning to vanish with her son, according to court documents
Sask. Amber Alert suspect Benjamin Moore has history of sexual offences with children: RCMP
The suspect at the centre of a Saskatchewan Amber Alert has a history of sexual offences, RCMP confirmed during a press conference Tuesday.
FBI's search of Trump's Florida estate: Why now?
The FBI's unprecedented search of former president Donald Trump's Florida residence ricocheted around government, politics and a polarized country Tuesday along with questions as to why the Justice Department – notably cautious under Attorney General Merrick Garland – decided to take such a drastic step.
Experts voice privacy concerns over RCMP's use of 'intrusive' spyware
Expressing concerns over the RCMP's yearslong use of spyware in major investigations, privacy and civil liberties experts say the previously undisclosed tools are 'extremely intrusive' and they are calling for stronger oversight and regulation of spyware Canada-wide.
Regulator issued no fines over airlines' denying compensation for cancelled flights
Three years after new rules came into force, the regulator overseeing Canadian airlines has not issued any fines related to passenger compensation claims for flight delays and cancellations.
Albuquerque police detain suspect in killing of 4 Muslim men
Police announced Tuesday that they have detained a 'primary suspect' in the killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, whose deaths sparked fear in Muslim communities nationwide.
Canadian frigates absent from NATO naval forces for first time since 2014
For the first time in eight years, Canadian warships are not involved in either of two NATO naval task forces charged with patrolling European waters and defending against Russian threats.
Senegalese diplomat arrested by Quebec police owed former landlord more than $45,000
The detention and alleged beating by Quebec police of a Senegalese diplomat last week came as a bailiff was attempting to seize property at her residence to pay for a judgment against her.
Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing
A Mississippi grand jury has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago, most likely closing the case that shocked a nation and galvanized the modern civil rights movement.
Montreal
-
Stricter regulations needed as Montreal sees more heat waves per year
Public health officials are warning that deadly heat waves are becoming more common and people need to learn proper ways to deal with them.
-
Quebec spending on private health-care workers up by 335% in last 5 years amid labour shortage
The amount of money Quebec has spent on private health-care workers has quadrupled in the last five years as it continues to deal with a worker shortage made worse by the pandemic.
-
'Fiasco': Montreal to direct remaining Pride funds to independent investigation into parade cancellation
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante says the city will redirect the remaining funds contracted to Fierte Montreal toward an independent investigation into why the flagship Pride parade was cancelled just hours before it was set to start.
London
-
London police identify weekend homicide victim
London police have identified the city's fourth homicide victim of the year.
-
172-year-old home spared from demolition in Oxford County
A 172 -year-old home in Oxford County is protected from demolition, at least temporarily.
-
Man seriously assaulted by multiple people in Stratford, Ont.
Police in Stratford are searching for several suspects after a man was seriously assaulted late last weekend.
Kitchener
-
Victim speaks out after pickup truck stolen in string of Kitchener truck thefts
Waterloo Regional Police have issued a warning after three vehicles were stolen using relay and reprogramming technology.
-
Pedestrian airlifted to hospital following Ira Needles collision
A 21-year-old has been airlifted to a Hamilton trauma centre following a collision at Ira Needles Boulevard and Erb Street in Waterloo.
-
Ontario's 2022-23 deficit falls to $18.8 billion; revenue and interest costs climb
Ontario's 2022-23 deficit will be $1.1 billion smaller than forecast three months ago, as tax revenue grew faster than rising interest costs on the province’s ballooning debt.
Northern Ontario
-
'Dial before you dig' backlog causing major construction delays in Timmins
The Timmins Construction Association is alerting the Ontario government about a chronic problem that is causing major construction delays.
-
Timmins senior charged for firing gun in ongoing bylaw dispute
An 84-year-old Timmins man is facing a list of firearms-related charges following an incident at an undeveloped lot involved in an ongoing dispute with city bylaw officials, police said.
-
Ford throne speech says more can be done on health staffing but offers no new solutions
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says through his throne speech that more can be done to ease health system pressures, but is not yet offering up any new solutions.
Ottawa
-
Six suspects wanted in Ottawa robbery
Police are searching for six suspects after they say a man was driven to suburban Ottawa, assaulted, robbed and left at the side of the road.
-
These are Ottawa's top 8 date night restaurants
Eight Ottawa restaurants are on a new list by OpenTable and Bumble of the top 100 Canadian restaurants for date night.
-
Windsor
-
'One way or the other, she's gonna lose the dog': Windsor owner forced to lay criminal charges against dog walker who refuses to return the animal
Greg Marentette is frustrated he still doesn’t have his dog Lemmy, even though a court upheld his position as the Newfoundland’s rightful owner.
-
Police seize $70K in weapons and drugs during Leamington bust
Essex County OPP say officers seized about $70,000 worth of drugs, cash and weapons from a home In Leamington Monday.
-
Barrie
-
Ukrainian family rescued by Ont. woman settles in well to Canadian life
Susanne von Toerne and Franziska Peljak, have brought 35 Ukrainians to Canada, including the Sirenko family.
-
Motorcyclist taken to hospital following collision on Highway 141
A motorcycle rider is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision on Hwy. 141 Tuesday afternoon.
-
Suspect arrested in Wasaga Beach shooting linked to Collingwood assault
The man accused in connection to a shooting in Wasaga Beach is also being linked to a previous assault by investigators.
Atlantic
-
Efforts underway to get food, supplies to Newfoundland towns cut off by fire
The reopening of a Newfoundland highway that had been closed for days because of raging wildfires provided hope Tuesday that much-needed supplies would finally arrive in stranded communities along the island's south coast.
-
'That’s the biggest jump I’ve seen': All Maritime provinces see doctor wait lists grow
Bernadette Landry recently lost her family doctor, someone she had been seeing for years.
-
Nova Scotia removes some restrictions for medical assistance in dying
Nova Scotia is removing the requirement that someone's natural death be "reasonably foreseeable" before they can access medical assistance in dying.
Calgary
-
Why do parts of Calgary seem unkempt? It’s a combination of things
If you’ve been noticing walkways, parks and other public spaces in Calgary that seem a bit less maintained than previous years this summer, you’re not imagining things.
-
Calgary police seek public assistance to locate suspect in July shooting
The Calgary Police is asking for public assistance in looking for a young woman wanted in connection to a July shooting.
-
Graphic, violent photos and threats sent to victims in new scam: Calgary police
Calgary police are warning citizens about an extortion scam that sees victims sent graphic and violent photos to intimidate them into handing over their hard-earned money.
Winnipeg
-
Mother of man accused of impaired driving in fatal Transcona collision charged with obstruction of justice
A Winnipeg woman has been charged in connection with a fatal collision in Transcona this past May that claimed the life of 24-year-old Jordyn Reimer.
-
Toddler killed following crash in driveway of Manitoba home
A 14-month-old girl died on Sunday after she was hit by a car in a driveway in Shamattawa.
-
Egg-sized hail falls in northern Manitoba, power outages caused by storm
A number of severe thunderstorms rolled through parts of northern Manitoba Monday leaving people without power and some with property damage.
Vancouver
-
Photos, video released in case of B.C. murder suspect's prison break
Mounties have release additional photos and video in the case of a murder suspect who escaped from a B.C. jail with the help of two accomplices last month.
-
More than 7 dozen monkeypox cases confirmed in British Columbia: latest BCCDC data
About one in 10 monkeypox cases in Canada have been confirmed in British Columbia, the latest data suggests.
-
Underage employee sexually assaulted at Kamloops store, RCMP say
Police are investigating allegations that an underage employee was sexually assaulted on multiple occasions at a business in Kamloops, B.C., and have asked anyone with information to come forward.
Edmonton
-
'The process failed': Minister apologizes for awarding prize to controversial essay
The associate minister for the Status of Women is apologizing after the results of an essay contest.
-
Katz' name withdrawn from U.S. civil suit, claimants apologize for sex allegations
A prominent American ballerina and her husband have withdrawn a claim that Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz paid for sex with an underage dancer several years ago, saying they have since learned she was 18 at the time.
-
'We gave it a fighting chance': Albertans free elk calf stuck in river mud
A leisurely float down a northwestern Alberta river quickly became a rescue situation on Saturday, when several kayakers came across a baby animal in distress.