Police identify man found with fatal gunshot wounds outside Toronto club

Police have identified a man who was fatally gunned down at a social club in Toronto early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a shooting in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Weston Road just before 3:30 a.m.

Two victims were located with gunshot wounds outside the club, police said.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators identified him Tuesday afternoon as 27-year-old Gidid Mohamed of Toronto.

A 37-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to Toronto paramedics.

No information about suspect(s) has been released.

Investigators are asking anyone with video footage or information to come forward.