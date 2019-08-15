

Sean Davidson , CTV News Toronto





Homicide detectives are investigating after a 47-year-old man was found without vital signs near a creek in Brampton on Thursday morning.

Police said the adult male victim was found near a creek in the Steeles Avenue and West Drive area at around 8 a.m.

SUDDEN DEATH

- Steeles Ave E / West Drive #Brampton

- Person found VSA near creek area

- Person being transported to local hospital

- #PRP has set up a perimeter and is continuing to investigate circumstances

-No further details at this time

-C/R 8:03am

-PR190298877 pic.twitter.com/gyw59JVqfl — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) August 15, 2019

The victim, identified as Brampton-resident Wayne Wojcichowsky, was then taken to local hospital, but was later pronounced dead, Const. Heather Cannon said.

“When we arrived we did locate an adult male who had obvious signs of trauma and was with no vital signs,” she said. “He was transported to local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.”

The victim’s cause of death has not been released and no suspect information has been provided by officials thus far.

“I can’t speak to the specifics of the injuries, it was just obvious signs of trauma,” Cannon said.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with any further information surrounding the investigation to come forward.

“Officers are appealing to the public if they know anything that has occurred here or if they can check their video surveillance or dashcam video for anything,” Cannon said.

Peel Regional Police’s homicide and missing persons bureau has taken over the investigation.