Police identify man believed to be responsible for 4 sex assaults in Toronto

Police have identified a man wanted in connection with four recent sexual assaults in northeast Toronto.

The first two incidents happened near Victoria Park Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) said around 4 p.m. on Sept. 18 a female boarded a TTC bus and was allegedly sexually assaulted by a suspect as she was looking for a seat.

The second incident occurred a week later, on Sept. 25, also at about 4 p.m. Police said a suspect entered a bank, followed a victim outside, and then allegedly sexually assaulted them.

The next two incidents took place in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Finch Avenue East.

Investigators said on Oct. 24 at about 6:15 p.m. a victim was on a southbound TTC bus when a suspect boarded the same bus at Finch Avenue East, approached her, and sexually assaulted her.

The latest incident happened on Nov. 7. Police said at around 2:15 p.m. a victim boarded a bus and was approached by a suspect already on board then sexually assaulted.

Investigators believe the same suspect is responsible for all four incidents.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact TPS at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.