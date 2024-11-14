Police identify man believed to be responsible for 4 sex assaults in Toronto
Police have identified a man wanted in connection with four recent sexual assaults in northeast Toronto.
The first two incidents happened near Victoria Park Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) said around 4 p.m. on Sept. 18 a female boarded a TTC bus and was allegedly sexually assaulted by a suspect as she was looking for a seat.
The second incident occurred a week later, on Sept. 25, also at about 4 p.m. Police said a suspect entered a bank, followed a victim outside, and then allegedly sexually assaulted them.
The next two incidents took place in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Finch Avenue East.
Investigators said on Oct. 24 at about 6:15 p.m. a victim was on a southbound TTC bus when a suspect boarded the same bus at Finch Avenue East, approached her, and sexually assaulted her.
The latest incident happened on Nov. 7. Police said at around 2:15 p.m. a victim boarded a bus and was approached by a suspect already on board then sexually assaulted.
Investigators believe the same suspect is responsible for all four incidents.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact TPS at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Taylor Swift in Toronto: Highlights from Night 1 of the 'Eras Tour'
'Toronto, Welcome to the Eras Tour!' Taylor Swift told a roaring sold-out crowd at the Rogers Centre on Thursday night as she began the Canadian leg of her record-breaking tour.
Purolator workers won't handle Canada Post packages if strike occurs, union says
Teamsters Canada says if Canada Post workers go on strike or are locked out, its members at Purolator won't handle any packages postmarked or identified as originating from the carrier.
Trump chooses anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary
President-elect Donald Trump announced Thursday he will nominate anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, putting a man whose views public health officials have decried as dangerous in charge of a massive agency that oversees everything from drug, vaccine and food safety to medical research, Medicare and Medicaid.
Canada urged to cut government-funded research collaborations with China: report
A newly released report is urging Canada to immediately end all government-funded research collaborations with China in a variety of different areas.
Police foil attempted $13,000 cheese theft in North Vancouver
Police in North Vancouver say they prevented the theft of nearly $13,000 worth of cheese from a grocery store earlier this year. Now, they're asking the public for help finding the alleged thief.
Star Wars Hallmark Christmas ornament recalled over mould concerns
Hallmark Canada has recalled a Star Wars-themed Christmas ornament after mould was found on several of the products.
Winnipeg driver rescues passengers from burning van
A Winnipeg driver was in the right place at the right time when a paratransit van caught fire Thursday morning.
Connor McDavid nets career milestone with 1,000th point
The Edmonton Oilers captain reached 1,000 career points with a goal in the second period against the Nashville Predators Thursday night.
Centre Block renovation facing timeline and budget 'pressures'
The multi-billion-dollar renovation of parliament’s Centre Block building continues to be on time and on budget, but construction crews are facing 'pressures' when it comes to the deadline and total costs, according to the department in charge of the project.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
One voice, two solitudes: Calls for cultural crossover one year after Karl Tremblay's death
It’s been one year since Karl Tremblay, the lead singer of Les Cowboys Fringants, died of prostate cancer at the age of 47.
-
'I find this unacceptable': bronze statue of boy vandalized at site of former Montreal convent
The mayor of Lachine said she wants police to open an investigation after a bronze statue of a young boy was dismembered in a monument paying hommage to the founder of the Motherhouse of the Sisters of Saint Anne.
-
Dawson College students vote in favour of one-day strike in solidarity with Gaza
Students at Dawson College voted in favour of a one-day strike in support of Gaza.
Ottawa
-
Former Ottawa firefighter auctioning pair of Taylor Swift tickets for good cause
Like many of us, former Ottawa firefighter Derek Bowker had not luck scoring tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Toronto. But that changed for Bowker after entering an online raffle last week.
-
17 people arrested following 18-month 'Project Champion' investigation into drug trafficking in Ottawa area
Seventeen people are facing charges following an 18-month investigation into the illegal drug trade operating in the Ottawa area.
-
uOttawa full-time professors, librarians vote in favour of strike mandate
The union representing full-time professors and librarians at the University of Ottawa (uOttawa) says its members have voted 80.9 per cent in Favour of strike mandate.
Northern Ontario
-
New Pentagon report on UFOs includes hundreds of new incidents but no evidence of aliens
The Pentagon's latest report on UFOs has revealed hundreds of new reports of unidentified and unexplained aerial phenomena but no indications suggesting an extraterrestrial origin.
-
Fire destroys shelter for women, families in First Nation near the Sault
A fire has closed a shelter for women and families fleeing abuse in Batchewana First Nation, just outside of Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Taylor Swift in Toronto: Highlights from Night 1 of the 'Eras Tour'
'Toronto, Welcome to the Eras Tour!' Taylor Swift told a roaring sold-out crowd at the Rogers Centre on Thursday night as she began the Canadian leg of her record-breaking tour.
Kitchener
-
'The Vac Man': Cambridge, Ont. man with autism can fix just about every vacuum
Most people run away from messes, but one Cambridge, Ont. man runs toward them.
-
Taylor Swift mania sweeps Waterloo Region as fans head to Eras tour in Toronto
The wait is finally over for thousands of Taylor Swift fans. The superstar kicked off the Toronto leg of her Eras tour on Thursday. We checked in with concert-goers in Waterloo Region and Guelph.
-
Goodbye CKCO: Crews complete teardown of CTV Kitchener's former home
The long-time home of CTV News Kitchener is now nothing more than a memory.
London
-
Tenants evicted by bailiff and police at infamous Webster St. apartments
It is the final stage in a long fight - Tyler Jollymore and his mother Michele are among dozens of tenants who received N12 and N13 eviction notices almost two years ago.
-
Exclusive: Sneak peek inside the $50 million renovation of Gateway Casinos London
More than a year into the extensive renovation of Gateway Casinos London the project is approaching a major milestone.
-
Man loses his hunting license after narrowly missing a municipal employee with an errant shot
A Huron County man has lost his hunting license after nearly hitting a municipal employee with an errant shot this past summer.
Windsor
-
'Everybody is like family': Home Depot's oldest Canadian employee celebrates 100th birthday
A once in a lifetime celebration for Windsor Ont.'s newest member of the Centenarian Club took place on Thursday.
-
Students walk out at Riverside Secondary to protest public school board’s elimination of IB program
Around 200 students walked out of class at Riverside Secondary School to protest a recent decision by Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) trustees to cut a specialized diploma program offering an enriched learning stream.
-
New fundraiser launched by LaSalle firefighters to benefit locals in need
For the holiday season, the LaSalle Firefighters Association has launched a new charity initiative.
Barrie
-
Man sentenced after pleading guilty to stabbing Barrie police officer
Nick Vassilodimitrakis appeared in a Barrie courtroom Thursday morning representing himself by video from a detention centre in London, Ont. where he pleaded guilty to stabbing veteran Barrie police officer Jim Peters.
-
Midland man facing numerous charges after incident near high school
Provincial police charged a 44-year-old man from Midland following an incident on Wednesday that resulted in a hold and secure measure at a nearby high school and a road closure.
-
Ont. mother victim of porch pirates as holiday season nears
While it may not be December just yet, package deliveries left on porches are once again the target for thieves or so-called 'porch pirates.'
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg driver rescues passengers from burning van
A Winnipeg driver was in the right place at the right time when a paratransit van caught fire Thursday morning.
-
'No excuse for this': Winnipeg apartment building without mail for a year
Going to the mailbox to check for letters and packages is a daily ritual for many of us, but not for people living at a Manitoba Housing complex in Winnipeg. They're cut off from their mail.
-
Bruce Springsteen shoutout helps Harvest Manitoba collect record donations at concert
A Manitoba organization got an on-stage shoutout from The Boss Wednesday night.
Atlantic
-
Halifax Water asks customers served by Lake Major to conserve water
Halifax Water is asking residents and businesses supplied by the Lake Major Water Supply Plant to begin following voluntary water conservation measures.
-
New Brunswick's premier sends out minister mandate letters, outlines expectations
New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt has given marching orders to her new cabinet ministers to fulfil promises made during last month's election.
-
Advocates push to get light rail on track as Nova Scotia election issue
The 2021 Nova Scotia election was dominated by health care, but this time, no single issue has captured attention quite the same way.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland man electrocuted by downed power line, two women injured
Police in Newfoundland say a man was electrocuted Saturday by a downed power wire about 10 kilometres north of St. John's, N.L.
-
What is 'recitation?' Newfoundland tradition-keeper returns to stage from 100-day cancer-treatment isolation
On Thursday morning, Dave Penny officially ended a suggested hundred-day isolation period that followed his diagnosis and stem cell treatment for non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. On Thursday night, Penny returned to a stage at a downtown St. John's bar, regaling a small crowd with songs and stories with a distinctive Newfoundland flair.
-
Newfoundland beach blobs are plastic pollution, but source remains unknown: scientist
A Memorial University scientist says the mysterious white blobs washing up on Newfoundland beaches are actually gobs of plastic -- and they need to be cleaned up.
Edmonton
-
Connor McDavid nets career milestone with 1,000th point
The Edmonton Oilers captain reached 1,000 career points with a goal in the second period against the Nashville Predators Thursday night.
-
Alberta Treaty Chiefs slam feds after Ottawa denies legal duty to provide safe drinking water
Chiefs from Treaty First Nations in Alberta met last month with the minister of Indigenous Services Canada to reiterate their concerns with the First Nations Clean Water Act.
-
Man shot during robbery near Commonwealth Stadium, woman arrested
A man was taken to hospital after a shooting in central Edmonton Thursday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Talk of tax hikes and big borrowing ahead of Calgary budget discussions
Calgary councillors are set to start debating mid-cycle budget adjustments next week that include proposed property tax increases and a pair of borrowing bylaws that equal more than a billion dollars.
-
EMS whistleblowers point to major staffing concerns as thousands of Calgary zone ambulances are left vacant
New EMS data obtained from Alberta Health Services (AHS) outlines a substantial improvement in reducing “red alerts” for the Calgary Zone, in which no ambulances are readily available, but whistleblowers say the data is misleading and thousands of patients are still being left waiting for too long.
-
Calgary company convicted in fatal 2019 workplace incident loses appeal
A Calgary company that appealed its convictions and associated fine for its role in the death of one of its workers has been denied by the court.
Regina
-
Here are the headliners for Country Thunder Sask. 2025
Here are the headliners for the 2025 Country Thunder Saskatchewan music festival in the Craven Valley.
-
'The best human I’ve ever met': FC Regina honours one of their own in Movember campaign
At their seventh annual Movember soccer match this weekend, FC Regina will be honouring Gio Sosa, who passed away from cancer in 2023.
-
Police seize 31 guns from property, yard site in Lafleche, Sask.
Two people have been charged after Saskatchewan RCMP seized 31 guns from a residence in Lafleche and a rural yard site south of the town.
Saskatoon
-
Here are the headliners for Country Thunder Sask. 2025
Here are the headliners for the 2025 Country Thunder Saskatchewan music festival in the Craven Valley.
-
'It's unfortunate': Multiple issues led to delays in reporting Saskatoon elections results
Elections Saskatoon experienced a few issues Wednesday night, which translated into significant delays in reporting voting results for the 2024 civic election.
-
Cynthia Block will be Saskatoon's next mayor
Cynthia Block is the 29th mayor of Saskatoon, and the first woman elected to the position in the city's history.
Vancouver
-
B.C. mayor renews calls for national force dedicated to policing ports
The mayor of Delta, home to Canada's largest container terminal, says organized crime groups are exploiting security weaknesses at ports.
-
Vancouver police say one person taken into custody, later released, in hate case
One person was taken into custody over what Vancouver Police say is part of a hate-crime investigation.
-
'It was devastating, mentally': B.C. man shares stomach cancer journey
Carlos Parra had never heard of stomach cancer before receiving the call that he had been diagnosed with it.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C.'s chief vet tells clinics to set up bird flu protocols amid human exposure risk
British Columbia's chief veterinarian has told clinics that treat wild birds that they must establish protocols to prevent the spread of avian flu, warning of the risk of human exposure to the illness.
-
Post-secondary schools under financial pressure from federal cap on international students
Post-secondary institutions across Canada are feeling the pinch from the federal government’s cap on permits for international students.
-
Cowichan neighborhood seeking help to get cat out of tree
An orange tabby feline has been stuck in a tree for at least three days now in Maple Bay, and neighbors are looking for outside help to get it down.