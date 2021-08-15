TORONTO -- Toronto police have identified the man shot and killed in the city's Brookhaven neighbourhood Saturday evening.

Officers responded to a shooting near Martha Eaton Way and Trethewey Drive, west of Black Creek Drive, shortly before 10:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found three men with gunshot wounds.

Toronto police said a 29-year-old Toronto man and a 57-year-old Brampton man were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The third victim, a 42-year-old man from Toronto, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday, police identified the man as Jerome Jean-Louis Sylvester.

He is the city's 47th homicide victim of 2021.

No suspect information has been released.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).