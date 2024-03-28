TORONTO
    • One person dies after being found shot inside vehicle in North York

    A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
    Toronto police are investigating a shooting in North York that left one person dead Thursday night.

    Officers were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Dufferin Street at 10:46 p.m. for reports of the sound of gunshots.

    When they arrived, officers located a male victim inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

    He was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. The homicide unit has been called to investigate.

    Police say the shooter fled in a black Mercedes. No suspect description has been released.

