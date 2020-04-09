TORONTO -- Toronto police have identified the 37-year-old victim of a fatal shooting in the area of Oakwood and St. Clair on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the rear of 845 St. Clair West, just east of Oakwood Avenue, just after 9 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police have identified the man as Lindsay John Templeton, of Toronto.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Homicide investigators are asking for any witnesses who were in the area to contact them or Crime Stoppers.