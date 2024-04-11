Former Toronto-area police recruit allegedly impersonated officer, sexually assaulted underage victims

Toronto police have laid nearly a dozen charges against a former Durham Regional Police recruit accused of “misrepresenting himself as a police officer” to underage victims who he allegedly brought to a bar and bought alcohol for before sexually assaulting them, investigators say.

The former Ontario Police College recruit is also accused of filming one victim without their knowledge, Toronto police said.

According to investigators with the police service’s Internet Child Exploitation unit, between March 10 and March 31, the suspect used online applications and social media platforms to communicate with young people. During these conversations, police said, the man misrepresented himself as a police officer to “gain the trust of his victims.”

Police allege the man met the victims in person and took them to a bar, knowing that they were not of legal drinking age. While at the bar, investigators allege, he purchased alcoholic beverages for the victims to drink and then sexually assaulted them.

According to Toronto police, to communicate with the victims, the accused used a number of online applications, including OME TV and Snapchat.

“Members of the Toronto Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Section executed search warrants in relation to the investigation. As a result of the search warrants, several items including electronic devices were seized for further examination,” Toronto police said in a news release issued Thursday.

Police said Toronto resident William Knight, 31, was subsequently arrested and charged with 11 offences, including false representation as a peace officer, three counts of sexual interference, three counts of sexual assault, making child pornography, possessing child pornography, accessing child pornography, and making available child pornography.

Toronto police said they are “concerned there are more victims” and have released a photo of the accused, requesting that members of the public come forward and speak to officers with the Internet Child Exploitation unit if they have any additional information about the case.

A spokesperson for the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) confirmed to CP24 that at the time of his arrest, the accused was a constable in training.

“He has since resigned and is no longer employed by the Durham Regional Police Service,” the spokesperson said in an email to CP24.