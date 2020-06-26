TORONTO -- A homicide investigation is underway after a 30-year-old man was fatally stabbed in a St. James Town parkette late Thursday night.

Police were initially called to the Ontario and Wellesley streets area at around 11:35 p.m. for reports of two people fighting.

Once they arrived on scene, the victim was found collapsed on a pathway that runs between the parkette and a nearby convenience store.

He had multiple stab wounds to his abdomen and was unresponsive at the time.

Paramedics did rush him to hospital via an emergency run but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have since identified him as Stephon Anton Knights-Roberts of Toronto.

Police have said that they are looking to speak with a white male in his mid 20s, who is possibly bald, in connection with the stabbing.

He was last seen running northbound from the scene and may be in possession of a knife.

“Currently investigators are in the process of interviewing witnesses that were found on scene but we are also appealing to any other witnesses who may have been in the area and may even have cell phone camera footage of what transpired,” Duty Inspector Paul Rinkoff told CP24 at the scene.

“We understand that there was some shouting and screaming and that there was a dispute.”

On Friday morning several surveillance cameras could be seen affixed to the side of a convenience store near where the victim was found, though it is unclear whether the cameras may have captured the suspect in the homicide.

Rinkoff said that officers did conduct a canvas of some local businesses overnight as part of their investigation but are continuing to appeal to other witnesses to come forward.

He said that right now “it is too soon to tell what the motive may have been” for the homicide.